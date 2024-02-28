Choco Mucho survives 5-set thriller vs. Angels

THE Choco Mucho Flying Titans slipped past the Petro Gazz Angels in a five-set thriller, 24-26, 25-22, 25-18, 24-26, 15-13, in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig on Feb. 27.

The Flying Titans opened the fifth set with five straight points and were seemingly on the verge of winning as they led 14-9 after attacks by Cebuana Sisi Rondina, Maddie Madayag, and Kat Tolentino.

However, Petro Gazz was not done as it pulled to within one, 14-13. Fortunately for Choco Mucho, Petro Gazz gifted them with the match point off a service miscue by Marian Buitre.

Choco Mucho is now tied with PLDT and Chery Tiggo for the lead in the standings. All three squads hold identical 2-0 records.

Tolentino finished with 17 points, Cebuana Isa Molde added 12 markers and Madayag and Chery Nunag backed them up with 11 points each. Mars Alba followed up her 18-excellent set showing again with a 25-set performance to bag the game’s top honors. / JNP