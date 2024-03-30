Choir member dies in Alcoy road accident

A MEMBER of the men’s chorale of the Center for Industrial Technology and Enterprise (CITE) in Barangay San Jose, Cebu City lost his life when his motorcycle crashed into a concrete post at around 11:20 p.m. on Maundy Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Sitio Managing, Barangay Nug-as, Alcoy town, southern Cebu.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Eduardo Jadraque Capote, single, from Sitio Cansili of the said barangay.

After losing control of the motorcycle while descending towards Sitio Managing from Barangay Poblacion, Capote slammed onto the concrete post, according to the inquiry conducted by Alcoy police under station commander Captain Jerrry de Castro Magsayo.

The victim was rushed to the Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Barangay Bogo, Argao town, where he expired at 4 a.m. of the following day, March 29. (DVG, TPT)