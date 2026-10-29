Chong Hua Hospital, Benevola de Cebu Foundation, TESDA partner for adult healthcare training

To advance adult healthcare education, Chong Hua Hospital has launched the Home Health Aide for Adults Program, supported by Benevola de Cebu Foundation, Inc. (BDCFI) under the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority's (TESDA) Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) Program. It is the first healthcare-related EBET program in Central Visayas to be implemented by a tertiary hospital. The initiative aims to equip home health aides with practical skills to provide quality care and support for adult patients in home-based settings.
On October 27, 2026, Chong Hua Hospital, BDCFI, and TESDA formalized their partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA). The partnership aims to strengthen home-based adult healthcare services by ensuring that home health aides receive quality training and practical experience under the guidance of Chong Hua Hospital. The ceremony was held at Legacy Hall, Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue.
Signing the MOA were Chong Hua Hospital Chief Operating Officer Dr. Joanne O. Cosin, BDCFI Executive Director Wilhelm Wade A. Eusores, TESDA Supervising Specialist Cheyenne S. Soon, and TESDA Specialist Jeremiah Ligaya S. Benabaye.
According to Dr. Cosin, the partnership goes beyond the signing ceremony, reinforcing their shared commitment to advancing healthcare through comprehensive training.
“More than a signing, this occasion affirms our shared commitment to developing [and] strengthening caregiving skills and creating opportunities through [a] structured, competence-based training,” Dr. Cosin said.
“Chong Hua will provide training and healthcare expertise with support from TESDA and BDCFI….Together, we share the responsibility for the resources and learning environment that will help trainees build competencies while upholding program standards,” she added, emphasizing the partners' shared responsibility for implementing the program effectively and ensuring that trainees receive the support and learning opportunities they need.
Through the program, trainees will undergo four months of competency-based training comprising 320 hours. The training aims to develop not only their practical caregiving skills but also the patience, compassion, and respect needed to handle real-life situations involving adult patients.
“Through this program, we hope that our trainees will develop not only the skills needed for the job, but also the right attitude and sense of responsibility toward the people they take care of,” TESDA Supervising Specialist Cheyenne S. Soon said.
Under TESDA's EBET Program, Chong Hua Hospital and BDCFI's Home Health Aide for Adults Program seeks to help develop a pool of qualified home health aides capable of caring for adult and elderly patients. It prepares trainees to provide safe, compassionate, and client-centered assistance to adults who need support with their daily activities.
With enterprise-based learning at its core, the program gives trainees firsthand exposure to actual workplace settings, setting it apart from conventional technical-vocational training. Rather than limiting their learning to classroom instruction or simulated activities, trainees gain practical experience that helps them understand and respond to real-world workplace demands.
This hands-on and institution-guided approach equips trainees with practical experience and relevant workplace competencies, better preparing them for home-health work and potential employment opportunities both locally and abroad.
At its heart, the program addresses an important reality: healthcare does not end at the hospital doors.
For many families, the responsibilities of caring for loved ones continue long after the workday ends. Assisting at home, particularly during the evenings and early mornings, can place considerable physical and emotional demands on family caregivers. Without additional support, these responsibilities can lead to exhaustion and make it more difficult to sustain the quality of care their loved ones need.
Through the program, families who need additional assistance may gain access to trained home health aides who can help support their loved ones' comfort, independence, and quality of life. Equipped with practical caregiving skills, sound judgment, and a compassionate attitude, these aides can provide assistance while respecting each individual's needs and dignity.
According to Chong Hua Hospital Senior Vice President for Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Minchu R. Decena, the program ultimately aims to produce dependable home health aides whom patients and their families can trust to deliver quality care.
“Ultimately, our goal is to help develop individuals who can provide dependable assistance, while recognizing that every client has unique needs, preferences, experiences, and circumstances,” she said.
The ceremony also marked the signing of an MOA between Chong Hua Hospital and the program's first batch of trainees. The hospital was represented by Chief Operating Officer Dr. Cosin, Senior Vice President for Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Minchu R. Decena, Corporate Legal Counsel Atty. Junmar Canoy, and Senior Manager for Business Development Lynard Longcop.
Through the Home Health Aide for Adults Program, Chong Hua Hospital and BDCFI, in partnership with TESDA, aim to help address the growing need for trained home health aides who can support adults requiring assistance in their daily lives.
By investing in the education and practical training of future home health aides, the partnership reinforces a shared commitment to extending quality care beyond hospital walls and closer to the families who need it. (Sponsored Content)