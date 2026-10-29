Chong Hua Hospital, Benevola de Cebu Foundation, TESDA partner for adult healthcare training

“Through this program, we hope that our trainees will develop not only the skills needed for the job, but also the right attitude and sense of responsibility toward the people they take care of,” TESDA Supervising Specialist Cheyenne S. Soon said.

Under TESDA's EBET Program, Chong Hua Hospital and BDCFI's Home Health Aide for Adults Program seeks to help develop a pool of qualified home health aides capable of caring for adult and elderly patients. It prepares trainees to provide safe, compassionate, and client-centered assistance to adults who need support with their daily activities.

With enterprise-based learning at its core, the program gives trainees firsthand exposure to actual workplace settings, setting it apart from conventional technical-vocational training. Rather than limiting their learning to classroom instruction or simulated activities, trainees gain practical experience that helps them understand and respond to real-world workplace demands.

This hands-on and institution-guided approach equips trainees with practical experience and relevant workplace competencies, better preparing them for home-health work and potential employment opportunities both locally and abroad.

Healthcare beyond the hospital doors

At its heart, the program addresses an important reality: healthcare does not end at the hospital doors.

For many families, the responsibilities of caring for loved ones continue long after the workday ends. Assisting at home, particularly during the evenings and early mornings, can place considerable physical and emotional demands on family caregivers. Without additional support, these responsibilities can lead to exhaustion and make it more difficult to sustain the quality of care their loved ones need.

Through the program, families who need additional assistance may gain access to trained home health aides who can help support their loved ones' comfort, independence, and quality of life. Equipped with practical caregiving skills, sound judgment, and a compassionate attitude, these aides can provide assistance while respecting each individual's needs and dignity.