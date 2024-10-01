Chong hua opens vismin’s first medical mall

THE Asociacion Benevola de Cebu Inc., the group behind Chong Hua Hospital, officially opened on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, its innovative facility to date—the Chong Hua Medical Mall—that is set to elevate outpatient care by offering a new level of convenience and comprehensive healthcare services.

This facility is the first medical mall in the Visayas and Mindanao. A medical mall usually offers a range of services, including primary care, specialist clinics, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and wellness centers. Some also have urgent care, rehabilitation and outpatient surgery. This setup makes it easier for patients to get most of their healthcare needs in one place, without having to visit different locations.

Dr. Helen Po, president and chief executive officer of Chong Hua Hospital, said that the concept of a medical mall is an emerging trend in the global healthcare industry, aimed at transforming how patients access medical services.

“We used to have CMAC (Chong Hua Medical Arts Center) 1 and 2, but they only house clinics. They cannot provide diagnostic and therapeutic management to outpatients. So these patients have to go to the hospital and compete with the inpatients for slots. The only solution we saw was to create this medical mall to be able to serve outpatients with this one-stop-shop,” said Po.

She said that the hospital’s affiliated doctors, previously holding clinics in the medical arts buildings, have now moved to the medical mall. With more than 300 doctors available from Monday to Saturday, she stressed that this new facility offers comprehensive outpatient care for patients.

Located along J. Lorente St., Capitol Site, Cebu City, the 12-story Chong Hua Medical Mall serves as a one-stop destination, offering a wide range of clinical specialties, including radiology, cardiology, laboratory and pharmacy services.

Po explained that the medical mall is especially beneficial for patients from the Visayas and Mindanao, as it eliminates the need for them to book hotel stays. With most tests and procedures completed in a single day, she said patients can return home without the hassle of extended visits.

Dr. Joanne Cosin, chief operating officer of Chong Hua Hospital, said patients can seamlessly navigate between consultations, diagnostics and commercial establishments like food outlets, bank, nail salon and convenience store-all within the same facility.

Health Secretary Dr. Teodoro Herbosa lauded Chong Hua’s latest investment in healthcare, noting its significance, especially as 80 percent of Filipinos visiting hospitals are in need of ambulatory care.

Herbosa said that privately-run hospitals now make up 54 percent of the country’s healthcare sector, marking a notable rise from the 50-50 split with government-run hospitals a decade ago, fueled by increasing private sector investments in healthcare.

“This is a significant one-step forward in our mission to provide quality healthcare for all Filipinos. This is more than just a premium healthcare center. This is a vision turned into a reality. One that combines top quality clinical services with the convenience of commercial amenities, offering one-stop healthcare for everyone,” he said.

Amenities

Chong Hua Medical Mall provides a “Meds-to-Go” service, allowing patients to conveniently order medications via phone or message, complete payment online and collect them promptly without any waiting time.

The medical mall also offers patients smooth inter-referrals among specialists. Patient records are also seamlessly connected between Chong Hua Medical Mall and Chong Hua Hospitals.

Dr. Cesar Quiza, medical director at Chong Hua Hospital Cebu and Chong Hua Medical Mall, also announced that they will soon offer an ambulatory surgical clinic for day surgeries and a pharmacy drive-thru.

Currently, the medical mall features a laboratory drive-thru, allowing patients to undergo laboratory tests without leaving their vehicles. / KOC