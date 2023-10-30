Choosing the face of horror

This Halloween, horror movies become fitting hors d’oeuvres in gatherings between friends or family members. What better way to ride on this season of spooks than to experience the thrill and chills watching something scary. In horror flicks, it is not the main protagonist that gets the spotlight but the antagonist—the evil villain, who is tasked to make the life of other characters in the movie a living hell. The success of a horror movie indeed lies on how menacing and diabolical the villain is.
In this Halloween issue, SunStar asks its younger set of readers to place themselves in the shoes of a main antagonist of a horror movie. Read on who they’d want to portray if they were part of one.
“I would like to portray Pennywise from the movie ‘It’ as it’s my way of facing my fear of clowns. Clowns can be eerily creepy, especially in a spooky, deserted circus setting. It’s the way they swing between being hilarious and going mad that makes it all scarier.”
Andre Joseph Ortiz 23, entrepreneur
“I’d want to play a beautiful but evil doll. It interests me how deceiving can these characters be most of the time where a normal childhood toy could cause a lot of trouble. Aside from that, dolls, with an ugly past and coming to life, provide a scary twist to every horror movie.”
Raisa Angelique Labrador 20, student
“I would like to portray an unassuming, friendly next door neighbor who is the cause of many creepy occurrences in his community. I think I want to do this as it’s sometimes a guilty thought in the back of my head towards my actual noisy neighbors in the village.”
Patrick Ganas 22, student
“If I were to portray a scary character in a horror movie, it would be Michael Myers from the movie ‘Halloween.’ I just love the simplicity in his get-up, especially the mask. Being minimalist, for me, is his trademark in the movie. The beauty of it though not only lies in his white mask but what’s underneath it, making him scary as a stone-cold killer.”
Duke Justin Nijaga 23, student
“I’d like to play Pennywise the clown. I think it would be fun to run around the streets in a vibrant costume holding up a knife and a balloon at the same time, with a bloody smile on my face. I’m in the mood for scaring kids for fun at the moment.”
Maria Andrea Bolo 26, civil engineer
“If I were to play a scary character, it would be Freddy Krueger. It would be nice to visit other people’s dreams sometimes even without doing violent acts.”
Lanze Andrey Cabriles 22, student