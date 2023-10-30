Choosing the face of horror

This Halloween, horror movies become fitting hors d’oeuvres in gatherings between friends or family members. What better way to ride on this season of spooks than to experience the thrill and chills watching something scary. In horror flicks, it is not the main protagonist that gets the spotlight but the antagonist—the evil villain, who is tasked to make the life of other characters in the movie a living hell. The success of a horror movie indeed lies on how menacing and diabolical the villain is.

In this Halloween issue, SunStar asks its younger set of readers to place themselves in the shoes of a main antagonist of a horror movie. Read on who they’d want to portray if they were part of one.