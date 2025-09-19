CHR 7 pursues 2 separate probes

THE Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR 7) is pursuing two separate investigations relating to Dumanjug Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica, who was filmed striking the father of a cyberpornography victim.

CHR 7 Special Investigator Maria Voy Belen said while the mayor’s conduct is under review, the Commission is also handling a distinct case against the couple accused of exploiting their minor child.

The incident involving Gica happened on Aug. 19, 2025. On Aug. 22, Gica issued an ultimatum: anyone involved in child abuse or similar crimes had until Aug. 28 to surrender voluntarily.

Starting Aug. 29, he warned, arrests would follow.

An online complaint reached the CHR on Aug. 26, prompting the agency to open a motu proprio investigation — a legal term meaning the CHR acted on its own without waiting for a formal complaint on the potential human rights violations.

Belen said she first contacted the Dumanjug police chief by phone on Aug. 30 and later met him in person on Sept. 2.

The police chief assured her that the couple, who was then in custody, would be protected and encouraged to cooperate in the investigation.

Two separate cases

Belen explained that the CHR 7’s work will cover both the mayor’s actions and the child abuse allegations against the couple.

“This case is not only focusing on the mayor’s side and the shaming incident. We have two investigations — one on the viral video involving the mayor, and another on the couple who must respond to allegations of exploiting the minor,” she explained.

Belen said she is handling the probe on Gica’s actions, while another investigator has been assigned to look into the couple’s violations.

She noted that Gica’s action seemed to have happened “spur of the moment” in order to “public shame” the couple, but it has yet to be determined if this amounted to a human rights violation. The CHR 7 will begin taking formal affidavits in the coming days.

The viral video, which Gica himself posted, showed him visibly angry as he confronted and struck the father of the child victim. The footage has since gone viral, sparking public debate and prompting the CHR 7 probe.

“We are conducting an investigation to look into the reasons behind what happened,” Belen said. / CDF