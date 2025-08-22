CHR 7 to probe Dumanjug mayor for alleged 'assault' on parent

"...We will look into it and should there be proof that there was a violation on the part of the mayor as a state actor, we will look into this by sending a team of investigators to verify. And of course, we need to talk with the family members of the victim and the victims themselves, and then we’ll try to ask for the comment of the respondent later, so that’s part of due process," Odron told Superbalita Cebu in a phone call at 2:52 p.m. on August 22, 2025.

Odron said that if the allegations against the mayor are true, they will act on it promptly.

"Because if the allegation is true, that will fall under the jurisdiction of human rights, involving a government personality, government official, or state actor. We monitor government officials to see if they are compliant with human rights standards, which are part of the Philippine Government’s commitment to protect," Odron added.

He also reminded that the government has the responsibility to protect the rights of people, and that government officials should be among those ensuring protection.

"Because instead of protecting human rights, we should prevent or avoid government officials from committing human rights violations," he said.

In a recent post, the mayor stressed that he will not tolerate abuse of his constituents in town.

"Dili ko mahadlok mahugaw akong kamot, para paglimpyo sa atong lungsod nga Dumanjug (I will not be afraid to dirty my hands, in order to clean our town of Dumanjug)," part of his statement read. (ANV)