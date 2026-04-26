CHR probes Toboso Clash

THE Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has launched an independent investigation into the April 19, 2026, armed encounter in Barangay Salamanca, Toboso, Negros Occidental, that left at least 19 people dead, including a student leader and a community journalist.

In a statement posted Sunday, April 26, the CHR said its Negros Island Region office is coordinating with civil society groups, local authorities, security forces and victims’ families for the retrieval of remains in Toboso and Escalante City.

The CHR said conflicting claims have emerged over the identities of those killed. The Armed Forces of the Philippines said the fatalities were members of an armed group, while other organizations claimed some victims, including Alyssa Alano and RJ Nichole Ledesma, were civilians involved in community work.

“Either of the claims require thorough, independent verification. Determination of status, circumstances of engagement and proportionality must be based on verifiable facts and due process. In case of doubt, persons shall be presumed civilians,” the CHR said.

It said the status of those killed and the circumstances of the clash must be established through an impartial inquiry.

Foreign nationals

Separately, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) said two United States citizens were among those killed. It identified them as Lyle Prijoles and Kai Dana-Rene Sorem.

The NTF-Elcac said the deaths highlighted what it described as growing foreign involvement in local armed hostilities.

“These facts point to a disturbing convergence: foreign nationals in a live combat setting, where the risks are immediate and the consequences irreversible,” the task force said.

It said reports indicated the two Americans arrived in the country independently in late March and later traveled to Negros Occidental. It added that Prijoles had been affiliated with Anakbayan-USA since 2012.

Civilian protection

The CHR said International Humanitarian Law requires parties to distinguish between combatants and civilians. It warned that indiscriminate attacks are prohibited and civilians are protected unless directly participating in hostilities.

It added that allegations of unlawful killings or violations of humanitarian and human rights law must be met with a prompt, effective and impartial investigation, with accountability if violations are proven.

The CHR also raised concern over reports that more than 100 families were displaced. It urged authorities to provide humanitarian aid, prevent further displacement and ensure access to basic services.

It called on all parties to cooperate with the investigation, preserve evidence and allow access to affected sites.

NTF-Elcac Executive Director Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr. urged Filipinos abroad to exercise caution in engagements that may go beyond lawful advocacy.

“We encourage Filipino communities abroad to exercise caution in engagements that may extend beyond lawful advocacy and into areas that carry significant personal risk,” Torres said.

The CHR said the incident underscores the human cost of armed conflict, particularly in marginalized communities. It said root causes such as poverty, inequality and land issues must be addressed to achieve lasting peace. / CDF, TPM