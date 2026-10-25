Chris Pratt promises to return to Marvel

Chris Pratt confirmed that he will reprise his role as Star-Lord in the Marvel film franchise.

The 47-year-old actor first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peter Quill, a half-human, half-alien character also known as Star-Lord, in “Guardians of the Galaxy” in 2014.

He also appeared in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). His most recent appearance as Star-Lord was in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” in 2023.

Although Pratt will not appear in the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday,” scheduled for release this December, he assured fans that his character will return.

“I have a great relationship with (Marvel Studios co-presidents) Kevin (Feige) and Lou (D’Esposito), and there have been both ongoing conversations about how we make good on that promise and also hard action taken to make sure that we make good on that promise,” he said on The Playlist’s “Bingeworthy” podcast, as reported by People.

“So yeah, you’ll see Star-Lord again, which is very exciting, but I’m not at liberty to say when that’s going to be, but he’s not going anywhere. / TRC S