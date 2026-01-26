Chris Pratt stars in AI-themed thriller ‘Mercy’

THE science fiction action-thriller “Mercy” is set in Los Angeles in the year 2029, where the justice system has been handed over to artificial intelligence.

Chris Pratt stars as police detective Chris Raven, who is accused of killing his wife and placed on trial before an AI judge named Maddox, portrayed by Rebecca Ferguson.

Raven is given 90 minutes to prove his innocence. If he fails, he faces the death penalty.

Pratt said the film raises questions that go beyond its futuristic setting, encouraging viewers to reflect on accountability, justice and the role of technology in decision-making.

“You’re kind of on the same journey with my character,” Pratt said. “As I’m defending myself, you’re also reflecting on your own actions. It’s like your life is being put in front of you. It can be unsettling.” / TRC S