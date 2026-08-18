Christmas arrives early in Cebu with ‘Disney On Ice’

Cebu will be the first to welcome Disney On Ice this holiday season, with “Let’s Dance!” running at the SM Seaside Cebu Arena from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6, 2026, ahead of its Dec. 18 to Jan. 3 Manila run.

During a press conference at SM Seaside City Cebu on Aug. 15, Arnel Gonzales, vice president and general manager of SM Mall of Asia Arena and SM Seaside Cebu Arena, said Cebu was deliberately chosen as the first stop.

“Cebu is special,” Gonzales said. “We wanted to give back to the communities and at the same time plan to give more shows for you guys.”

For him, bringing the show to Cebu also carries a distinctly holiday meaning.

This year’s “Let’s Dance!” turns the ice into a giant Disney dance party, with Mickey Mouse and his friends remixing beloved Disney songs while more than 40 characters take the stage.

Fans can expect appearances from Elsa, Anna and Olaf from “Frozen 2,” Moana, Stitch, Asha, King Magnifico and Valentino from “Wish,” as well as characters from “The Little Mermaid” and “The Lion King.”

The audience will also become part of the show, with Timon and Pumbaa leading dance moves while DJ-led sing-alongs and call-and-response moments keep families moving from their seats.

The production brings plenty of spectacle to the rink, including seven-foot jumps off ramps, aerial acrobatics on hoops 32 feet above the ice, sway poles and a mobile center stage that rises more than 12 feet above the ice.

Biggest thrill

For skater Sophie Sananikone, who is now in her eighth year with Disney On Ice, the biggest thrill remains seeing the audience react.

“What means most to me is seeing the audience reactions,” Sananikone said. “Their reaction is so priceless. It’s so inspiring.”

Fellow skater Allison White understands that magic from both sides. She was once a child watching Disney On Ice with her family before eventually becoming part of the cast.

“I was that little kid in the audience of Disney On Ice. That’s how I got here,” White said.

Now, she gets to see other children experience the same wonder.

“I get to watch little kids in the audience, in their costumes, and they’re just in awe,” she said. “It’s just an amazing feeling.”

Behind the spectacle is nearly a year of work. Matthew Garrick, vice president of event marketing and sales for APAC at Feld Entertainment, said creating a new Disney On Ice production takes months of development before the show reaches its markets.

In Cebu, the production itself takes around four days to assemble, including installing its own ice, setting up the production and completing rehearsals and technical runs for the more demanding aerial and skating elements.

And Cebu audiences have already made their excitement clear.

“There’s actually a screen at the top that will have the lyrics to the songs, so you can sing along, although I doubt you’ll need the words. I think in the Philippines, you probably already know all the songs,” said Garrick. / JAT