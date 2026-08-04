Christmas comes early at NUSTAR with one of the biggest savings of the year

NUSTAR Resort Cebu brings Christmas early with its biggest savings of the year at the Christmas in August Sale, happening from August 6 to 9, 2026, at Level 2 of The Mall at NUSTAR Resort Cebu, offering guests an early opportunity to purchase hotel and dining vouchers for personal use or as Christmas gifts for family, friends, and colleagues.

The annual holiday sale gives guests the opportunity to plan ahead for the festive season, secure premium stays and dining experiences at exclusive rates, and shop for thoughtful advance gifts for family, friends, and loved ones before the holiday rush.

Guests can enjoy a stay at Fili Hotel Cebu for P8,500 net, previously P12,030 net, or experience the understated luxury of NUSTAR Hotel Cebu for P11,750 net, previously P23,323 net.

Room vouchers are valid for stays from August 14 to December 23, 2026, subject to advance reservation, availability, applicable blackout dates, and other terms and conditions.

Dining offers include a Fili Café lunch or dinner buffet voucher for P2,000 net, from its regular rate of P2,800 net, and P1,500 worth of dining credits for only P1,200 net.

Whether for an upcoming staycation, a festive gathering, or a gift for a loved one, the Christmas in August Sale offers a convenient way to plan holiday spending, purchase gifts in advance, and enjoy significant savings.

Vouchers will be available exclusively at the Christmas in August booth at Level 2 of The Mall at NUSTAR Resort Cebu from August 6 to 9, 2026. Offers are available for a limited time and while supplies last. (SPONSORED CONTENT)