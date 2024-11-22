‘Christmas in My Home’ lights up Ayala Center Cebu in time for the holidays

Ayala Center Cebu kicked off the 2024 holiday season on Nov. 8, with the theme “Christmas in My Home,” transforming the mall into a festive gathering space for Cebuanos and visitors. The event featured a grand light display and musical performances, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere.

During her speech, Jia Sadol, general manager of Ayala Center Cebu, emphasized the mall’s role as a cherished gathering place for family and friends during special moments. “Ayala Center Cebu has become more than just a lifestyle destination,” she remarked. “It has become a venue to celebrate momentous occasions with family and friends, a staple go-to for every Cebuano and all those who visit Cebu.”

The event also underscored the mall’s commitment to growth and transformation, with planned expansions aimed at enhancing visitors’ experiences. “As we look ahead, Ayala Center Cebu is excited to share the journey of transformation that is underway,” Sadol added. “We are working to make your visits to the mall even more special.”

Echoing the theme, AyalaMalls VisMin operations head Bong Dy explained that “Christmas in My Home” was designed to evoke the joy and warmth of Filipino holiday traditions. “This year’s holiday theme captures the nostalgia of family gatherings, the joy of shared laughter and the comfort of delicious food at Noche Buena. It is our hope that Ayala Center Cebu sparks that nostalgia as you come here with your families and loved ones,” she shared.

The celebration invited attendees to dress in white and denim, matching the cozy, homey theme of the evening. The festivities concluded with a lively musical performance, with the host encouraging everyone to stay, relax and enjoy the enchanting show by the Sugbo Maharlika Dance Company, as well as the beautiful performance by renowned OPM artist Nina.

With the holiday season now officially underway at Ayala Center Cebu, guests are invited to join in the celebrations, shop for gifts and enjoy the mall’s seasonal displays.