Christmas lighting in Mandaue City set for Nov. 28

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano announced that the city’s Christmas Lighting Ceremony is all set for tomorrow, November 28, 2025.

“I just want to guarantee that the lighting will definitely push through tomorrow,” Ouano said, adding that the preparations are almost done and that they will conduct a dry run for the tree lighting on Thursday night.

The mayor encouraged families and residents to visit the plaza especially on weekends.

“This is a good place for families to unwind,” he said.

He also confirmed that a food park will be available for 10 days. However, there will be no big shows or bands in consideration of the disasters the city has recently faced.

The Christmas lighting will not only cover the plaza but also include Ouano Avenue and A.C. Cortes. Ouano said that the estimated budget for the Christmas lighting was P8 million.

“It’s modest, but we really did our best to make people happy. We’ve already gone through a lot. I just hope nothing more will come before the year ends,” he added.

Department of General Services head Engineer Marivic Cabigas said the decorations are now 95 percent complete.

“Most of the remains are just the hanging and clearing of decorations,” she explained.

Cabigas said the theme design was inspired by the challenges the city has gone through this year.

“The highlight is bright and sparkling because after everything we have experienced, we want to show that there is still hope,” she said.

She described the situation as a “wake-up call for everyone not to lose hope,” reminding the public that Christmas is a celebration of faith.

She also encouraged residents who may not have time to decorate their own homes to visit the Christmas display instead.

“They can come here and take pictures with their families,” she said.

Cabigas also shared that she designed the Christmas tree to look like a ribbon. “It’s like a gift for everyone,” she added. (ABC)