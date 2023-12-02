Christmas Park reminds public of ‘youthful joy’
THE City of Mandaue unveiled a Disney-themed Christmas Park on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, ushering in the official start of the festive Christmas season.
Engineer Marivic Cabigas, head of Mandaue’s Department of General Services (DGS), said this year’s theme will remind the public of the youthful joy the yuletide season brings, where families spend moments together rather than thinking of financial matters.
“Dili ang kwarta maoy maka hatag ug kalipay sa katawhan kung dili a little nga nindot nga suruyan diri sa Mandaue is quite enough na gyud para nako ug mauyunan unta sa kadaghanan,” said Cabigas.
(It’s not the money that makes people happy, but a simple place where they could get together, such as this in Mandaue, is quite enough for me. I hope the people will like it.)
The city’s Heritage Plaza in Barangay Centro, which serves as the Christmas Park, was adorned with different cartoon characters, Christmas figures, such as Santa Claus and reindeer, and colorful dancing Christmas lights grooving to the tune of some famous Christmas songs.
The Disney-themed Christmas Park is free for all to enjoy until New Year’s Day on Jan. 1, 2024.
Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes led the lighting of the park’s 17-foot Christmas tree.
In his speech, Cortes described the park as the symbol of the city’s unity and progress.
“These lights are more than bulbs; they are beacons of a community on the move—progressing together, shining collectively. As we flip the switch, let it resonate not just as a ceremonial act but as a powerful declaration of our commitment to Move Mandaue forward.”
“So, with great excitement and anticipation, let the lights blaze, symbolizing the shared journey we embark upon tonight. Together, let us radiate the warmth of unity and the brilliance of progress. Merry Christmas,” Cortes said.
Cabigas said that all of the park’s designs are crafted from recycled materials, aligning with the city’s commitment to sustainability.