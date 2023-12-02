Christmas Park reminds public of ‘youthful joy’

THE City of Mandaue unveiled a Disney-themed Christmas Park on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, ushering in the official start of the festive Christmas season.

Engineer Marivic Cabigas, head of Mandaue’s Department of General Services (DGS), said this year’s theme will remind the public of the youthful joy the yuletide season brings, where families spend moments together rather than thinking of financial matters.