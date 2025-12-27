Christmas through a student’s eye

Allyne May Abayon

University of the Visayas

As December arrives, campuses slowly quiet down, holiday lights replace lecture slides, and students finally pause to breathe. Christmas, for many students today, is no longer just about gifts under the tree or long wish lists. Instead, it has become a season of rest, reconnection, and reflection.

After months of academic pressure, Christmas reminds students that rest is as important as progress. As students mature, they no longer see the season as an escape, but as a meaningful pause shaped by academic demands. Final examinations, clearance requirements, and unfinished projects often overlap with the holidays, leaving many students celebrating with deadlines still in mind. Yet, after a demanding semester, Christmas becomes more rewarding, offering relief and a quiet sense of accomplishment.

Celebrations themselves have also changed over time. Childhood Christmases were filled with excitement over gifts and grand festivities. Now, students find joy in simpler moments—shared meals, late-night conversations, and heartfelt online greetings. Gifts matter less than presence.

For Maria Kyla Pigun, a student from University of the Visayas, Christmas is a reminder that rest should not come with guilt. “Academic stress makes me look forward to Christmas even more because it gives me a chance to rest, recharge, and enjoy time with my family after a busy and exhausting semester.” For her, the season represents survival and recovery, a chance to recharge after months of pressure and expectations. “I wish to have enough rest, and start the new year feeling refreshed and motivated to continue my studies.” she added.

Meanwhile, Mary Joy Medalla, a Cebu Normal University student, sees Christmas as a grounding force. “I find it difficult to truly savor a lechon manok served on Christmas Eve, as academic responsibilities refuse to leave me alone. Yet, I have learned that Christmas is more than just a holiday—it is a pause from a student’s busy life and a gentle reminder to make time for loved ones,” she shares. The season reconnects her to a purpose beyond grades and deadlines. “I simply wish to be present in the dining hall on Christmas eve and spend time with my family rather than be confined in my room with my hands full with homework.” she added.

In the end, a student’s Christmas wish is simple: rest, understanding, and kindness. It is a reminder that students are more than their grades and deadlines. As lights glow brighter in December, Christmas teaches students to be grateful for small victories, compassionate toward others, and hopeful enough to keep moving forward—one semester, and one season, at a time.