Christmas trees in Cebu: Towering symbols of hope

SunStar Lifestyle tasked its intern photographer with a simple yet exciting mission: capture the most striking and accessible Christmas trees in the city. In just a few days, Mon Henri Galang photographed five of the most inspiring ones and shared thoughtful insights about each, sparking reflection on the festive spirit.

SM City Cebu

SM City Cebu’s Christmas tree stands out from the rest, partly due to the fully animatronic butterflies perched on the tree itself. In addition, reindeer decorations are scattered throughout the area, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Ayala Center Cebu

This Christmas tree is extremely colorful and surprisingly large for an indoor Christmas tree in a mall. It features a truckload of jingle bells and is complemented by paintings, each representing different facets of the Christmas spirit.

The Terraces

Although overshadowed by the nearby Christmas tree, it is unique, thanks to the angels placed on the tree that symbolize the true spirit of Christmas.

Fuente Osmeña

The M. Lhuillier Tree of Hope symbolizes Cebuano resilience as it stands tall among the other Christmas trees, right in the middle of the park where it is situated. It serves as a beacon of hope amid the challenges the country has faced, such as the pandemic and various storms.

SM J Mall

What makes this Christmas tree stand out is its pure white color, embodying the idea of a “white Christmas.” Its crystal-white design is awe-inspiring and visually striking to the naked eye.