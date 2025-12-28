Christmas week sees spike in fireworks injuries – DOH

THE Department of Health (DOH) has recorded 91 fireworks-related injuries during the Christmas week, from Dec. 21 to 27.

Forty cases were reported in Metro Manila, followed by Ilocos Region with 10 and Western Visayas with eight, the DOH said in a report

on Saturday, Dec.27.

Most of the victims were males aged 10 to 14, with 5-star, boga, kwitis and pla-pla as the top causes of injuries, the report added.

Meanwhile, the DOH said it monitored 331 cases of road crashes affecting 20- to 24-year-old males during the same period, mostly in Cagayan Valley (Region 2), Calabarzon (Region 4-A), and Bicol (Region 5).

Of the total number, 73 percent involved motorcycles, 83 percent had no safety accessories and 12 percent were intoxicated.

The DOH said it also tracked 105 cases of acute stroke or brain attack, 42 cases of acute coronary syndrome or heart attack and 21 cases of bronchial asthma throughout the week.

Brain attack and heart attack are more common in males, while bronchial asthma is more common in females, the health agency said.

In addition, 543 mental health-related calls were made at the National Center for Mental Health, which peaked on Dec. 23.

The DOH said young adults aged 18 to 30 are the most frequent callers, followed by those aged 31 to 43.

The majority of the callers are females, while the reasons behind the call are anxiety/depressive symptoms, love/relationship problems and family problems. / PNA