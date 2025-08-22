Christopher Bermudez is new CPPO chief

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro appointed a new chief of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) on Friday, August 22, 2025.

Police Colonel Christopher Bermudez was named by the Capitol as the new chief.

He was tasked by the governor to lead and strengthen security throughout the entire province of Cebu.

Bermudez’s appointment was announced by Provincial Information Officer Ainjeliz Orong during a media interview on Friday.

Baricuatro said she considered Bermudez’s accomplishments, as well as his plans to ensure the safety of the whole province of Cebu for choosing him as the new CPPO head.

“First is based on track record and iyang mga nabuhat na, basically leadership but I believe this is also based on their initial discussions ni Bermudez. Nakita man ni Gov. nga he is very dedicated and na-deliver ang instructions ni Gov. to increase security in the whole province of Cebu,” said Orong.

(First is based on track record and his achievements, basically leadership. But I believe this is also based on their initial discussions. Governor saw that he is very dedicated and that he delivered on the governor’s instructions to increase security in the whole province of Cebu.)

It was learned that Bermudez also served as the officer-in-charge of CPPO while the governor had yet to make her final decision.

The governor expects Bermudez to not only focus on general security but also enhance the safety of tourists and tourist destinations in the province.

“Definitely that dili lang in certain areas but whole sa province of Cebu nga ma increase ang security not just sa big crimes but sa smaller as well. Apart from that, usa sa priority ni Gov. of course Cebu is a tourist destination. So sa atong paninguha nga ma-improve ang tourist arrivals in Cebu, ma secure gyud nga if moanhi sila og Cebu safe sila,” added Orong.

(Definitely, not just in certain areas but in the whole province of Cebu security should be increased -- not just for major crimes but also for minor ones. Apart from that, one of the governor’s priorities is, of course, Cebu as a tourist destination. So, in our efforts to improve tourist arrivals in Cebu, it must be ensured that when they come here, they feel safe.)

Based on records, Bermudez previously served as regional director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas during the previous provincial administration.

He also served as provincial director of the Sultan Kudarat Police Provincial Office for two years, from 2022 to 2024. (ANV)