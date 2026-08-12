Christopher Lambert faints, receives medical attention

ACTOR Christopher Lambert, 69, fainted and was taken away by ambulance.

Lambert was attending Steel City Con on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, when he reportedly suddenly felt dizzy and collapsed.

Steel City Con is one of the largest comic book and pop culture conventions in the United States, where fans can purchase tickets for photo opportunities and autographs with their favorite celebrities.

“Christopher was feeling a little overheated and dehydrated. He had to sit down, but he is doing great today,” the event organizer said, according to People.

Lambert is known for his roles in the 1986 film “Highlander,” as Tarzan in the 1984 film “Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan,” “Lord of the Apes” and as Lord Raiden in the 1995 live-action adaptation of “Mortal Kombat.”

The French actor is also scheduled to make special appearances at Fan Expo Chicago and Mad Monster Expo in North Carolina later this month.

Last year, Lambert also fell down a hotel staircase and injured his back, forcing him to cancel his appearance at the Swedish festival SciFi World in March 2025. / TRC S