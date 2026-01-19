Chronic diseases rising among younger Filipinos, health officials warn

PATIENTS with chronic illnesses are getting younger, as more Filipinos in their 20s and 30s are diagnosed with heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that from January to April 2025, the country’s leading diseases included heart disease, cancer, stroke, pneumonia, and diabetes.

Dr. Debrah Custodio, chief of clinics and head of the Emergency Department at ARC Hospitals, said Cebuanos often rely on unhealthy fast food and lead inactive lifestyles due to busy schedules.

“We are so busy, we cannot prepare our own food,” said Custodio on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

Sedentary lifestyle, fast food blamed

She noted that Cebuanos are increasingly relying on food delivery services due to hectic schedules and limited cooking skills.

She said the growth of the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry and the prevalence of graveyard shifts are contributing to the rising incidence of chronic diseases among young adults in their 20s, largely because of night work and unhealthy eating habits.

Custodio said that in Cebu Province, around 66,000 people have been diagnosed with diabetes, with patients becoming increasingly younger.

She added that the growing number of fast-food chains offering “unli-rice” deals is contributing to rising diabetes rates in Cebu.

Warning signs

She said many individuals are unaware they have diabetes because symptoms are often mild or absent. Warning signs include increased thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, and recurrent infections.

She recommended that individuals, particularly those who are inactive, overweight, or have a family history of diabetes, undergo regular screening to allow early detection.

Custodio stressed that heart disease is a “silent killer,” warning that symptoms such as chest pain or pressure radiating to the arm or jaw should not be ignored and require medical consultation.

She urged Cebuanos to adopt a heart-healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet low in salt and unhealthy fats and regular physical activity.

She said lifestyle changes should also include stress management, avoiding tobacco use, limiting alcohol intake, and getting enough sleep.

Lifestyle changes

She encouraged residents to prioritize their health by scheduling regular checkups, acting promptly on abnormal test results, and following medical advice.

She added that disease prevention through healthy eating and lifestyle changes can significantly improve overall health, along with keeping vaccinations up to date.

She also advised getting an annual influenza vaccine, noting that new variants emerge each year, and seasonal vaccination helps reduce illness, hospitalization, and death.

Custodio urged the public to wear face masks, calling them the most effective and affordable protection in crowded gatherings. (BKA)