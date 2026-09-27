Chu Un Temple: Inside Cebu’s Buddhist haven for the ‘modern soul’

Taming the ‘monkey mind’

In a city defined by shift work, commercial pressure and non-stop screen time, the temple frequently receives residents carrying silent burnout.



Venerable Miao Jing traces much of this modern exhaustion to human disconnection. "Nowadays, because of technology, people are constantly interacting with machines and rarely talking with other human beings. Because of that, people have forgotten the original warmth and connection that comes from interpersonal relationships."



Lopez recalls a night-shift BPO professional who walked through the gates seeking relief from severe anxiety.



"He came in feeling overwhelmed and uncomfortable from stress," Lopez said. "We sat down with the Master to talk through it. In Buddhism, there is a term called the 'monkey mind' — a restless state where your awareness cannot settle in the present. Your mind is like a jumping monkey; at every moment, wherever it reaches. The Master counseled him that he needed to face reality directly, practice meditation and learn to truly listen to himself."



For Venerable Miao Jing, mastering that inner turbulence is continuous: the mind travels with you into every room, requiring constant mindfulness. When anger or irritation threatens to boil over, one must gently rein it in, pausing to examine subtle impulses before they turn into harsh reactions. Her students and staff say she has never raised her voice or yielded to temper.



To help the public cultivate balance, Chu Un Temple offers weekly meditation sessions and Tai Chi classes led by resident instructors, with plans to introduce traditional tea-ceremony workshops designed to help busy urbanites slow their breathing and settle the heart.



The universal gate



Chu Un Temple weaves itself into Cebuano life through a radical lack of sectarian barriers. Visitors do not need to convert or renounce their faith to find shelter within its walls.



Lopez himself is living proof. A Buddhist Studies graduate of Guang Ming College who completed advanced studies in Taiwan, he remains an active Roman Catholic while serving the temple community.



"The temple is open to everyone," Lopez said. "You do not have to be Buddhist. I am Catholic myself. We welcome everyone who wishes to learn. Venerable Master Hsing Yun taught that having an open appreciation for different traditions broadens our wisdom and gives us tools to live more gracefully each day."



This openness — known as Pu Men, or the Universal Gate — dates back to the temple's foundations.



Chu Un Temple was born out of filial devotion: the Catholic children of Cebu’s Lu Ym family purchased the property and constructed the sanctuary as an offering to their Buddhist mother. Stewardship was later entrusted to Fo Guang Shan and Head Abbess Venerable Yong Guang. Today, the V. Rama sanctuary is the mother institution for Fo Guang Shan’s five centers across the country, linking Cebu to Manila, Cavite, Bacolod and Iloilo.