Church announces wedding banns for Alonzo, Co

Wedding rumors involving actress Bea Alonzo and businessman Vincent Co intensified after their marriage banns were announced during a mass at St. Peter the Apostle Parish Church in Paco, Manila.

Marriage banns are a formal Catholic Church announcement declaring a couple’s intention to marry.

After the Mass, the priest reportedly read their names, which also appeared on an art card during the church’s Facebook Live broadcast.

“First banns for Ferdinand Vincent Pe Co, 44, son of Lucio L. Co and Susan Pe… who will be married to Phylbert Angelli Escalante Ranollo, 38, daughter of Fedesardo Ranollo and Mary Anne Escalante,” the announcement read.

Neither Alonzo nor Co has issued a statement about the reported wedding plans.

Online speculation claims the ceremony could take place at the Co family’s vineyard in Spain next month. Co is the president of Puregold, which is owned by his family. / TRC S