Restoration halfway done at Daanbantayan Shrine, but San Isidro Labrador statue remains missing

MORE than four months after a powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake shook northern Cebu, restoration workers have reached a major milestone at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan.

On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, church leadership announced that workers have successfully cleared about half of the debris from the site. While they have recovered several key centuries-old embellishments buried beneath the rubble, one important piece remains lost.

Search for San Isidro Labrador

Despite the progress, the concrete image of San Isidro Labrador remains the only major architectural element still unaccounted for.

This specific statue was installed in the 1970s. As the cleanup continues, finding this missing image remains a top priority for the restoration team.

Uncovering 19th-century treasures

Restoration efforts are currently focused on locating the remaining pieces of the 1886 cartouche and other decorative elements that were part of the original facade.

The team is busy documenting and retrieving 30 architectural components that reflect the shrine’s 19th-century design. These historic finds include:

[]The cartouche above the Porta Mayor, which bears the church’s primary inscription.

[]Eight maroon-painted facade rosettes finished with a rare tie-dye technique.

[]12 curled-leaf column embellishments from the second level.

[]Gold rose-leaf bas-reliefs.

In a recent Facebook update, the church also shared good news: workers recently uncovered the copper cross and floral bouquet that once crowned the tip of the facade.

Progress after the quake

The historic coral-stone church sustained heavy damage when the earthquake hit on Sept. 30, 2025. The tremors caused portions of the facade to collapse, forcing the suspension of liturgical services.

Cleanup crews have now cleared Calle Santa Rosa of church debris. The street is expected to reopen once Phase 1 of the restoration is completed.

Warning to visitors

As a 19th-century structure, the shrine is protected under Republic Act 10066, or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009.

The church has strongly advised visitors not to touch or remove fragments from the site to keep as souvenirs. Unauthorized appropriation of cultural property is prohibited under the law and carries legal penalties. The leadership urges the public to respect the site as they work to bring the shrine back to its former glory. / BRYCE KEN ABELLON

