Church to ring bells; Protesters to march

CHURCH bells across Cebu will ring in unison at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, as the Archdiocese of Cebu leads rites marking the 40th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution.

The commemoration, organized alongside Sugboanong Pakigbisog Kontra Korapsyon (SuPaKK 2.0) and over 60 civic groups, begins with a 1:45 p.m. mass at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño Pilgrim Center. The event serves as a localized “panagtagpo” (encounter), featuring a symbolic reenactment of the 1986 uprising and a flower offering at the martial law marker in Plaza Independencia.

The 40th anniversary carries added weight as it falls during the fourth year of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term. Organizers describe the event as an effort to choose “memory over forgetfulness” regarding the struggle that ousted the President’s father four decades ago.

“We teach the next generation that freedom has a price,” said Archdiocesan Chancellor Msgr. Renato Beltran, delivering a message from Archbishop Alberto Uy. To support this, Catholic schools have been directed to hold film screenings and forums.

While the Church emphasizes a non-partisan tone — barring politicians from speaking — the day will also see the “Trillion Peso March.” This nationwide protest, supported by groups like Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan), aims to condemn alleged systemic corruption and irregularities in flood control and unprogrammed appropriations.

In response, Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, director of Police Regional Office 7, has placed the region on heightened alert. A total of 3,400 personnel will be deployed to convergence points and critical infrastructure.

Tight security measures will be implemented on major roads across Region 7, including critical infrastructure sites, to safeguard the public, maintain peace and order and support lawful activities.

Aside from uniformed police personnel, PRO 7 is also coordinating with local government units, force multipliers and other stakeholders to work together for the peaceful observance of the Edsa anniversary.

“We fully respect the right of our people to peacefully assemble and express their views. At the same time, we strongly encourage those planning to participate in public assemblies to comply with existing laws and procedures, particularly in securing the necessary permits from local authorities. This ensures that while freedoms are exercised, the safety and security of all participants and the general public are fully protected,” Maranan said.

Col. George Ylanan, Cebu City Police Office chief, expressed confidence that the rallies would remain orderly. “There is no history in Cebu City of progressive groups turning violent, especially when the Church is involved,” Ylanan noted.

Police have not monitored any specific security threats related to the Edsa People Power Revolution activities, but they have heightened alert status to ensure that no untoward incidents occur.

The day’s activities will conclude with “Yukbo: Ang Konsiyerto” at 4:30 p.m., featuring Cebuano artists, including Missing Filemon. The concert will serve as a final tribute to the 1986 revolution. / With reports from AYB