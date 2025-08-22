Cibi: Credit demand rising, but trust gap limits access

A PERSISTENT trust gap continues to hold back financial inclusion in the Philippines, even as demand for credit surges. Industry leaders said that despite Filipinos’ growing reliance on financing, insufficient credit data, high delinquency rates and fraud-related losses have weakened confidence across the lending ecosystem.

This challenge took center stage at the inaugural Cibi Impact 2025 Summit, hosted by Cibi Information Inc., the country’s first and only local credit bureau. The event gathered more than 150 regulators, financial executives and fintech partners who underscored that trusted data, transparency and collaboration are essential to unlock the sector’s growth potential.

Cibi officials noted that while consumer access to credit reports has surpassed 10 million as of mid-2025, nearly half of Filipinos remain unbanked, with only a fraction of loan applications approved due to thin credit histories.

Analysts highlighted that “pay later and buy now pay later” products are expanding faster than mortgages and auto loans, reflecting shifting consumer behavior and fintech-driven digitization.

Speakers emphasized that quality, reliable data enables faster and more efficient lending decisions, reduces risks and strengthens collaboration. In contrast, fragmented or misleading records slow decision-making and limit opportunities for responsible credit growth.

Cibi president and chief executive officer Pia Arellano said the bureau is investing in new platforms, including a Fraud Bureau and advanced data solutions, to enhance transparency and reinforce compliance. She stressed that building trust in data is critical for expanding access and ensuring that the country’s growing demand for credit translates into meaningful inclusion. / KOC