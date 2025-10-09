Cibo expands beyond Metro Manila, taps into Cebu’s vibrant dining scene

CIBO, a Manila-based Italian restaurant chain, is ramping up its nationwide expansion with the opening of a new Cebu branch, marking a stronger push into the city’s vibrant dining market.

“We’re continuing to expand. We’re on our fourth branch in Cebu and the response has been great,” said Mercedes Forés, Cibo’s chief operating officer.

Forés said their Cebu branches have been enjoying families dining together and younger millennials and Gen Z discovering modern Italian dishes.

Cibo, known for its “real modern Italian” concept, has seen strong demand in Cebu, now regarded as one of the country’s most dynamic food destinations. The city’s growing mix of locals, digital nomads and tourists has fueled appetite for international and elevated casual dining concepts.

The restaurant chain currently operates two branches at Ayala Center Cebu and one at SM Seaside City. Its newest outlet recently opened at SM City Cebu.

Forés said Cebu was the brand’s second expansion site in the Visayas after Bacolod. She added that all Cibo branches are company-owned, with no plans for franchising.

Amid Cebu’s intense dining competition, Forès said Cibo aims to “keep Italian food interesting” as it continues to grow alongside Cebu’s thriving culinary landscape. / KOC