Cibo expands outside Manila, opens branch in Metro Cebu

After 25 years, renowned Italian restaurant chain, Cibo, has branched out of Metro Manila and has opened its inaugural branch in Cebu City at SM Seaside City Cebu on Dec. 15, 2023. Cebuanos now have another reason to wine and dine as the restaurant plans to expand in Metro Cebu with two more branches slated to open on January 17, 2024, at Level 1 and Level 4 (near Cinema 5) of Ayala Center Cebu.
Representing the brand during the launch event were Cibo founder, Asia’s Best Female Chef 2016, Chef Margarita Forés; its chief operating officer Edgar Allan Caper and executive chef and director for research and development, Jorge Mendez.
“This is our 23rd store, and we’re very happy that we are now venturing out of Manila,” said Forés. “We’re looking forward to a few more stores here in the Queen City of the South.”
“We are hoping to open 25 more new stores in the next three to five years and be a formidable player in the premium casual dining category in the country,” said Caper.
Since its founding in 1997, Cibo has been known for its modern interpretation of authentic Italian cuisine and diverse menu inspired by the vibrant and fresh characteristics of Italian culinary traditions.
“Cibo was born out of a dream for me to finally open a restaurant. I had been catering since 1987, starting very small, building the catering business for nearly 10 years,” shared Forés. “I wanted to share the concept of modern Italian cafe culture that I learned from spending time in Rome and Milano,” said the award-winning chef.
Favorites
Cibo owes its success in over two decades to cornerstone recipes: The Spinaci Zola (spinach dip), the Penne Al Telefono (penne pasta with mozzarella, white cheese and basil), Tagliata di Manzo Rosmarino (sliced beef tenderloin with garlic and rosemary) and Tiramisù Croccante (tiramisù served with crunchy chocolate). These four items have been the restaurant’s perennial best-sellers since its founding until present day.
Other must-tries on the menu include but are not limited to the Insalata D’Agnello (Lamb Salad), Frutti di Mare and Pollo Arrosto Limone.
With the opening of the new branches in Cebu, locals can now savor the same real, modern Italian cuisine that has earned Cibo its reputation as a beloved restaurant in the country.
As Cibo marks its 26 years, the Italian restaurant chain is poised to bring its authentic, modern Italian cuisine to Metro Cebu, assuring patrons of more of the same outstanding food, impeccable service, and an unmatched dining experience that they have come to love.
This commitment extends throughout the coming months and into the rest of 2024 and beyond.