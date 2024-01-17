Cibo expands outside Manila, opens branch in Metro Cebu

Since its founding in 1997, Cibo has been known for its modern interpretation of authentic Italian cuisine and diverse menu inspired by the vibrant and fresh characteristics of Italian culinary traditions.

“Cibo was born out of a dream for me to finally open a restaurant. I had been catering since 1987, starting very small, building the catering business for nearly 10 years,” shared Forés. “I wanted to share the concept of modern Italian cafe culture that I learned from spending time in Rome and Milano,” said the award-winning chef.

Favorites

Cibo owes its success in over two decades to cornerstone recipes: The Spinaci Zola (spinach dip), the Penne Al Telefono (penne pasta with mozzarella, white cheese and basil), Tagliata di Manzo Rosmarino (sliced beef tenderloin with garlic and rosemary) and Tiramisù Croccante (tiramisù served with crunchy chocolate). These four items have been the restaurant’s perennial best-sellers since its founding until present day.

Other must-tries on the menu include but are not limited to the Insalata D’Agnello (Lamb Salad), Frutti di Mare and Pollo Arrosto Limone.

With the opening of the new branches in Cebu, locals can now savor the same real, modern Italian cuisine that has earned Cibo its reputation as a beloved restaurant in the country.

As Cibo marks its 26 years, the Italian restaurant chain is poised to bring its authentic, modern Italian cuisine to Metro Cebu, assuring patrons of more of the same outstanding food, impeccable service, and an unmatched dining experience that they have come to love.

This commitment extends throughout the coming months and into the rest of 2024 and beyond.