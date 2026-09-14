CIB.O honors Cebu’s IT-BPM industry standouts

CEBU's IT-BM industry celebrated companies that demonstrated excellence, innovation and meaningful impact as the Cebu IT BPM Organization (CIB.O) held the 2026 CIB.O Industry Awards on August 14 at the Grand Ballroom of Summit Galleria Cebu.

Each category had one winner and two finalists, recognizing a total of 15 companies for their achievements and initiatives in Cebu.

People and Culture Program of the Year

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. – Philippine Global Service Center emerged as the winner of the People and Culture Program of the Year.

The finalists were Shearwater Health Advisors, Inc. and GoTeam Go Virtual Assistants Inc.

The category recognizes programs that strengthen employee engagement, inclusion and retention, with emphasis on measurable results, innovation and organization-wide participation.

Impact and Sustainability Excellence

Lexmark Research and Development Corporation, a subsidiary of Xerox Corporation, was named winner of the Impact and Sustainability Excellence category.

Telephilippines Incorporated and Wipro Philippines were named finalists.

The award recognizes organizations demonstrating resilience, workplace safety, environmental sustainability and efficient use of resources while supporting long-term growth.

AI and Workforce Transformation Excellence

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the workplace, IBM Solutions Delivery, Inc. took the top award for AI and Workforce Transformation Excellence.

The finalists were Innodata Knowledge Services, Inc. and Accenture, Inc.

The category recognizes organizations that prepare their workforce for AI-enabled and higher-value roles through digital and AI upskilling, workforce participation, ecosystem partnerships and measurable impact on employees and business performance.

Innovation and Technology Company of the Year

EXL Service Philippines, Inc. was named Innovation and Technology Company of the Year.

IntouchCX and IBM Solutions Delivery, Inc. were declared as finalists.

The category honors companies that use technology, digital engineering and advanced capabilities to deliver new solutions, transform client operations and drive business growth.

Industry-Academe Partnership Excellence

EY Global Delivery Services (GDS) Philippines won the Industry-Academe Partnership Excellence award.

Alliance Software, Inc. and Innodata Knowledge Services, Inc. were the finalists.

The category recognizes partnerships between the IT-BPM industry and academic institutions that strengthen talent readiness and workforce development through initiatives such as internships, capstone projects, hackathons, mentorship, faculty development and curriculum alignment.

The awards were evaluated by a panel of independent and industry-respected judges, with entries assessed based on published criteria and an emphasis on impact, innovation, execution and measurable results.

More than a recognition of business performance, the CIB.O Industry Awards put a spotlight on the companies and initiatives helping strengthen Cebu’s position as a globally competitive and future-ready IT-BPM hub.

For the winners and finalists, the recognition is a celebration not only of what their organizations have achieved, but also of the people, partnerships and ideas behind those achievements. And for Cebu’s IT-BPM community, it is an opportunity to celebrate the industry’s standouts, and the work they continue to do to move the sector forward.