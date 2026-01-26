CIC to stage Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘The King and I’ for charity

COLEGIO de la Inmaculada Concepcion, together with the CIC Alumni Association, will stage Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I” in a limited run from Jan. 30 to 31 and Feb. 6 to 7, 2026.

The musical is directed by theater director Benjie Diola and performed on the CIC campus, with matinee shows scheduled at 1:30 p.m. and evening performances at 7 p.m.

Based on Margaret Landon’s novel “Anna and the King of Siam,” the production is set in 19th-century Siam and centers on the relationship between English schoolteacher Anna Leonowens and the King of Siam. The story explores themes of cultural exchange, leadership, tradition and change, with music by Richard Rodgers and book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II.

Proceeds from the staging will support CIC’s Community Engagement Program and the recovery and rebuilding efforts of St. Louise de Marillac College of Bogo. The production forms part of the school’s ongoing engagement with theater and arts education through a school-led ensemble.

Tickets may be purchased through the CIC Accounting Office. / PR