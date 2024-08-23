CICC Clearing 90% complete

THE clearing operation at the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) is nearly complete, with 90 percent of the site now cleared in preparation for the groundbreaking ceremony of a new one-stop-shop government center, set for Aug. 29, 2024.

Karlo Cabahug, head of the Housing and Urban Development Office, updated reporters on Friday, Aug. 23, about the ongoing efforts to relocate the remaining families still residing at the CICC.

He said around 40 families out of the original 500 were allowed to stay until Aug. 26 or 27.

These families will soon be relocated to temporary shelters in Ganghaan, Paknaan, as they requested additional time to dismantle their homes

These families will soon be relocated to temporary shelters in Ganghaan, Paknaan, as they requested additional time to dismantle their makeshift homes.

“The remaining houses at the CICC will be transferred to the temporary shelter in Ganghaan, Paknaan. Some residents have requested to stay longer because it’s difficult for them to construct new structures,” Cabahug said in Cebuano.

Approximately 500 families currently living in makeshift houses at the CICC were displaced by fires in various city areas: Guizo in 2016, Sitios Basubas and Maharlika in Barangay Tipolo in 2019, and Barangay Subangdaku in 2022.

Two buildings in Tipolo Residences are housing 194 of these families.

The first building has 104 units, while the second has 90 units. Families not accommodated in the Tipolo Residences have been temporarily relocated to “Pasilong sa Paradise,” which offers 300 units.

These families are responsible for paying their water and electricity bills and covering other building-related expenses, including repairs, through a monthly fee of P1,500 under a one-year development plan.

Cabahug said senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) who were renters or sharers at the CICC will also be relocated to temporary housing facilities managed by the City.

Other renters and sharers, particularly those among the fire victims, have been offered affordable rental options in Mantuyong, Subangdaku, and Guizo, with rents ranging from P1,500 to P3,000 per month.

Currently, there are 156 sharers and renters at the CICC, all of whom will be relocated as part of the housing projects.

When asked about the number of houses destroyed during the clearing operation, Karlo Cabahug noted that he could not provide an exact figure.

“We didn’t focus on counting the destroyed houses because our priority was ensuring that everything was demolished, and the families were relocated,” said Cabahug in Cebuano.

The relocation process officially began on July 24, with demolition teams assisting families in dismantling their makeshift shelters.

The one-stop-shop government center is expected to streamline services and provide a centralized location for various government offices. / CAV