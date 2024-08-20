CICC residents start moving to new house

OCCUPANTS of the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) have begun relocating to the newly constructed Tipolo Housing units.

This move is part of the preparations for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new one-stop-shop government center at CICC, scheduled for Aug. 30, 2024.

A total of 194 family beneficiaries, who have called the CICC grounds home since their displacement by fires in different parts of the city, are expected to complete their relocation on Friday,

Aug. 23.

These families will pay a monthly fee of P1,500, said Karlo Cabahug, head of the Housing and Urban Development Office (Hudo) on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

However, this amount is not fixed and could change in the future, depending on certain factors yet to be determined, he said.

The fee covers the cost of the housing unit but does not include utilities such as electricity and water.

Cabahug said the demolition of the CICC structures is already underway and is expected to be completed within the week. He said most homeowners volunteered to dismantle their old shelters in anticipation of moving into their new homes.

The one-stop-shop government center, set to rise in the CICC site, is expected to streamline government services, making it easier for residents to access various public services in one location.

One of the beneficiaries, Marife Marata, shared her experience living at the CICC for over five years.

Marata, who lost her home in the 2019 fire that swept through Sitio Maharlika in Barangay Tipolo, expressed relief and happiness at finally having a decent place to live.

“Dako jud s’yag kalainan kay sauna baha kaayo og baha pa, lisod kay mi sauna g’yud diri, nya karun nga na ing ani na mas nindot gyud tanan hapsay na ba (There’s really a big difference because before it used to flood a lot, and life was really difficult for us here. But now, everything is much better, and everything is in order),” said Marata in Cebuano.

Likewise, Bernaden Cuadero, another beneficiary, said their new home is clean and comfortable, with good ventilation and a cooler atmosphere.

She added that they no longer have to worry during the rainy season, especially when there’s a storm because they now have a proper roof to protect them. / CAV