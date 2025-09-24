CIDG 7 arrests 47 most wanted persons in September 2025

A TOTAL of 47 most wanted persons were arrested by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Central Visayas (CIDG 7) in September 2025 following the strict enforcement of Oplan Pagtugis.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jerick Filosofo, information officer of CIDG 7, said that 11 of the 47 suspects with outstanding warrants of arrest were apprehended in a single day, September 23, 2025.

Most of the suspects face charges of rape, murder, and estafa, with bail amounts starting at P100,000 and higher. Many of them had long been in hiding from the law.

One of the 11 arrested has 20 warrants of arrest for estafa, after complainants filed cases in court through CIDG’s assistance.

Filosofo did not provide further details about the accused but confirmed that the individual is now under their custody.

He stressed that the arrests have a major impact on public safety since these criminals, who could have committed more crimes, are now off the streets.

“I think this is a good impact sa public, kasi we're putting criminals out of the streets diba. Again, hindi na sila maka pag biktima. Ang opportunity nila na maka pag biktima pa ng ibang tao nawawala,” said Filosofo.

(I think this has a good impact on the public because we’re putting criminals out of the streets. They can no longer victimize anyone, and their opportunity to harm others is gone.)

The police official admitted, however, that their pursuit of other wanted persons still continues. Each day, more names are added to the wanted list, and their manhunt operations are expanding.

Authorities urged the public to immediately report to CIDG or the nearest police station if they know of any suspects in their area who are wanted for crimes. (AYB)