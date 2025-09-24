CIDG 7 ready to launch flood control probe

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG 7) is ready to conduct an investigation once it receives an order from its central office regarding the flood control projects implemented in the region.

This came after Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong revealed in a media interview in Manila that the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) would coordinate with investigating agencies, such as the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and CIDG, to look into questionable government flood control projects.

Magalong is one of the ICI members appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to investigate widespread corruption in flood control projects.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Jerick Filosofo, information officer of CIDG 7, they have not yet received any directive from their superiors, but once it arrives, they will immediately begin the probe.

“Wala pa kaming natatanggap na direct order from higher headquarters but natatalakay naman yun and we’re kind of anticipating that, but still we have to wait for the order from the National Headquarters kung sakali mang isasama kami doon sa mag iimbestiga sa flood control,” said Filosofo.

(We have not received any direct order from higher headquarters, but it has been discussed and we are kind of anticipating it. Still, we have to wait for the order from the National Headquarters in case we will be included in the investigation of the flood control projects.)

He added that once the directive is issued, CIDG will form a team to focus on examining the flood control projects in Central Visayas.

The police official assured that CIDG has the capacity to conduct the investigation, as it is part of their mandate, and that they will coordinate with the NBI Central Visayas to avoid overlapping tasks.

It may be recalled that Cebu is one of the provinces with the largest number of flood control projects, which the President highlighted in his recent State of the Nation Address.

Just the other day, the NBI began inspecting flood control projects in the mountain barangay of Bonbon in Cebu City. So far, they have inspected 15 projects. (AYB)