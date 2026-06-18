CIDG: Cagers’ deaths no accident

THE deaths of student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili of the Ateneo Blue Eagles’ basketball team due to drowning during a team-building activity in Aurora Province were “not an accident.”

In a press conference on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Director Maj. Gen. Robert Alexander Morico II revealed that four players of the Ateneo basketball team actually drowned during their team-building in Dipaculao, Aurora, on June 8, but two of them survived.

“Tama lang na sabihin (It is fair to say) that the sea was very dangerous and the weather condition during the time was not suitable para sa mga (for) non-swimmers,” he said.

Since Monday, June 15, the CIDG has been interviewing the Ateneo basketball team’s coaching staff, players, and former members to get the picture of what transpired before and after the tragic incident that claimed the lives of two neophytes.

Morico said that on the morning of June 8, the players participated in calisthenics and other beach games in front of the hotel where they were staying.

After resting in the afternoon, around 2:30 p.m., the players were brought approximately 700 meters from the resort for a water activity.

“They were 700 meters away na. They were aware that the current was strong prior to leaving for Aurora. They were informed [about] the big tide doon sa area,” said Morico, adding that the players were instructed to walk and perform stationary jogging exercises in the water to strengthen their legs.

The CIDG director maintained that the direction of their investigation continues to point toward either homicide or hazing.

Morico said the CIDG will issue a second subpoena to coach Tab Baldwin and other coaching staff as part of their investigation.

He said they urged Baldwin to bring the drone footage captured during the incident.

“Man up. Be man enough to face the investigation in the interest of justice and equity para doon sa dalawang (for the two) players whom you call your brothers. If you’re talking about the battlecry of Bebob (Blue Eagles, Band of Brothers), hindi ka tatalikod (you don’t turn your back). Help us also. Help the family attain justice,” Morico said.

He added that the CIDG will also coordinate with the National Bureau of Investigation, which is conducting its own investigation into the incident. / TPM / SunStar Philippines