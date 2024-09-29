CIDG to reopen probe on ex-PCSO official’s slay

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rommel Marbil has ordered an intensive investigation into the unresolved murder case of former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board secretary Wesley Barayuga.

In a statement on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, Marbil directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to reopen its investigation into Barayuga’s murder following claims made by Lt. Col. Santie Mendoza during a House committee investigation on Friday, Sept. 27, regarding extrajudicial killings during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Mendoza implicated National Police Commission (Napolcom) Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo and former PCSO general manager Royina Garma, both retired colonels, as the masterminds behind Barayuga’s killing.

He stated that Leonardo contacted him to inform him of a “special project involving a high-value individual who is believed to be involved in illegal drugs,” while Garma was providing intelligence for the operation.

“Despite my hesitation, I was forced to comply because the order came from higher-ups, and Colonel Leonardo is an upperclassman while Ma’am Garma is a member of the Cabinet,” Mendoza said. “Personally, I was thinking about what would happen to my career as a policeman, and most importantly, I feared for my life and that of my family if I did not comply,” he added.

Mendoza revealed he was given P300,000 after the “successful” killing of Barayuga, which he distributed to a certain “Toks” and Nelson Mariano, who executed the killing on the afternoon of July 30, 2020, as Barayuga was leaving his office in Mandaluyong City.

“This revelation demands a thorough reinvestigation of the murder. No one is above the law, and we will seek justice for retired general Wesley Barayuga and his family with the full resources of the PNP,” Marbil stated.

He emphasized that the CIDG will reevaluate all evidence in light of the new testimony and will collaborate closely with other relevant agencies to ensure that the process is thorough, impartial, and transparent.

“We are committed to uncovering the truth, regardless of the position or power of those involved. The public can rest assured that we will hold those responsible accountable,” he added.

Both Garma and Leonardo have denied Mendoza’s claims. / TPM / SUNSTAR PHILIPPINES