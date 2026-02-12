Cigarette smuggling busted in Cordova

POLICE seized an estimated P130,200 worth of smuggled cigarettes during an enforcement operation in Barangay San Miguel, Cordova, on Wednesday night, Feb. 11, 2026.

The Cordova Municipal Police Station launched the operation at around 7:30 p.m. in Purok Langub after verifying reports of distributors selling cigarettes without government permits, tax stamps, or proper regulatory labeling.

Authorities recovered 48 reams and 11 packs of Fort Cigarettes, as well as 16 reams of King Pen Cigarettes, from a retail store owned by a resident identified only as “Francis.”

The suspect told police that the items were supplied by a distributor from Lapu-Lapu City and delivered via motorcycle. He admitted buying the contraband because of its significantly lower price compared to branded cigarettes in the market.

The seized items were brought to the Cordova Police Station for documentation, as investigators worked to identify the larger network involved in cigarette smuggling in Cebu.

Col. Abubakar Mangelen Jr., director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office, said the police were serious about cracking down on unauthorized tobacco sales.

“These illegal activities deprive the government of rightful revenues and harm legitimate businesses. We will relentlessly pursue those involved and ensure that appropriate charges are filed,” Mangelen said.

Mangelen urged residents to remain vigilant and report any sightings of smuggled goods to the authorities. / AYB