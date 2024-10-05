Cigarettes, machinery, raw materials found in Looc warehouse

A WAREHOUSE containing illegal cigarettes was raided by members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Mandaue City Field Unit (CIDG-MCFU) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 5, 2024.

Various types of cigarettes, raw materials for production and machinery worth millions of pesos were discovered at a facility located at the Ouano Wharf in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City.

According to Capt. Nigel Sanoy, head of the CIDG-MCFU, they have been monitoring illegal cigarette manufacturing for over a year.

The cigarettes are marked with Chinese characters, but the facility can also produce branded cigarettes, which is a violation of the National Internal Revenue Code.

No individuals were found at the warehouse during the raid to be subjected to investigation; however, the company that owns the warehouse has cooperated with authorities for further inquiries.

The illegal cigarettes are reportedly owned by a group of Chinese nationals, although Sanoy did not disclose specific information about their identities.

He noted that last year they received complaints from a government agency regarding counterfeit cigarettes and cigarettes marked with Chinese characters that are proliferating in the market that are unregistered and untaxed.

Consequently, they initiated monitoring efforts in collaboration with various police intelligence offices to trace the manufacturers.

He said their monitoring took a long time and they had a hard time locating the factory. However, based on the information they obtained, the cigarettes with Chinese markings and other counterfeit cigarettes were manufactured here in Cebu.

“Ang information namo, Sir, naa gyud diri sa Cebu and manufacturing kaning mga fake nga sigarilyo. Pwede pud nila kopyahon ang laing brand sa sigarilyo like Marlboro. Pwede pud sila mohimo og ilang kaugalingong brand,” Sanoy said.

(According to the information we received, the fake cigarettes are manufactured here in Cebu. They can even replicate other cigarette brands like Marlboro. Or they can produce their own brand.)

Sanoy described the operation as extensive due to the size and quantity of machinery and materials involved, suggesting a large group is behind it.

Jay Rozen Bartazan from the BIR’s Legal Division expressed surprise at the significant value of the machinery and raw materials found in the warehouse.

They arrived with a mission order from BIR 7 Director Douglas Rufino to inspect the premises.

Bartazan emphasized that their focus is on identifying those involved in bringing these illegal items into the warehouse rather than targeting the warehouse owner, who may simply be renting out space for business purposes.

“Our target basically here are the persons who were involved in the entry, the owners of these machines of these illicit cigarettes and not the owners (of the warehouse) because, as well all know, anyone can rent and put products inside a warehouse,” he said.

However, Sanoy indicated that they would investigate the warehouse owner to determine who is renting it.

The inventory continues with the BIR and the CIDG-MCFU to assess the total value of seized equipment related to illegal cigarette production. / CAV