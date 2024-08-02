Cignal 6 posts fourth win in a row

MANILA – Cignal downed Petro Gazz, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22, to notch its fourth straight win in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

Venezuelan Maria Jose Perez scored 20 points, 16 on attacks, while Jacqueline Acuña contributed eight points, followed by Frances Xinia Molina with seven points for the HD Spikers.

Cignal will go for a sweep of Pool B against Akari on Tuesday.

“I’m proud of my team, especially Perez, who went all-out in this game,” Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos said.

“The team put in an incredible effort. After three days of preparations, our game plan truly came to life. Hopefully, this momentum continues. However, for us, it’s not enough to say we’re fully satisfied because the games are becoming increasingly challenging, so we need to prepare even more,” he added.

Fil-American Brooke Van Sickle led a rally in the third set as the Angels tied the score at 22, but the HD Spikers fought back to wrap up the match after one hour and 38 minutes.

“We all worked together as a team and stayed focused,” said Perez, who made seven excellent digs and seven receptions.

Acuña, who had three blocks and an ace, added: “Our coaches always remind us that every game is important and that we must give 100 percent each time.”

Van Sickle finished with 28 points, while Wilma Salas chipped in 14 points for the Angels, who absorbed their third loss in four outings.

Petro Gazz will face Choco Mucho, also on Tuesday. / PNA