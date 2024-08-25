Cignal grabs 1st semis slot

MANILA – Cignal outlasted Capital1, 25-19, 36-34, 16-25, 22-25, 15-12, to book the first semifinals berth in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference at FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City Saturday night, Aug. 24, 2024.

Import MJ Perez finished with 34 points and seven blocks, as the HD Spikers rolled to their fourth straight win en route to the next round.

Perez, who also made 15 excellent receptions, scored two of Cignal’s last four points, while Jacqueline Acuña blocked Capital1 import Marina Tushova.

“We were able to overcome our struggle, that’s the most important thing. I’m so thankful that we won,” Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos said.

Marivic Velanie “Riri” Meneses was named Best Player of the match for her effort, leading the locals with 21 points on 13 attacks, seven blocks, and an ace.

“We did not abandon what we worked hard for. We really gave our best,” Meneses, who scored on an attack that gave Cignal a 13-10 lead in the fifth set, said.

Team captain Frances Xinia Molina chipped in 16 points and 14 receptions, while Acuña had eight points.

Maria Angelica Cayuna made seven points and 21 excellent sets, while Judith Abil and Toni Rose Basas produced 18 and 11 digs, respectively.

Tushova came up with a record 50 points on 47 kills, two blocks and an ace for Capital1, which also bowed to Cignal, 20-25, 17-25, 25-23, 13-25, in the eliminations.

Skipper Jorelle Singh contributed 12 points, while Maria Lourdes Clemente and Iris Janelle Tolenada added seven points each. / PNA