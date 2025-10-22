Cignal hands PLDT 1st loss

MANILA – Undermanned Cignal pulled off a 25-17, 25-22, 25-21 victory over PLDT Tuesday night, Oct. 21, 2025, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Minus injured top hitter Vanie Gandler, the Super Spikers snapped the High Speed Hitters’ 15-0 run.

“I really wanted to bounce back – I missed that winning feeling,” said ace playmaker Gel Cayuna. “I just couldn’t find my rhythm in those first two games.”

She dished out 20 excellent sets and contributed six points in the one-hour, 22-minute win.

“We worked hard to make up for what we lacked in our first two games, and all that effort finally paid off,” added Cayuna.

Cignal improved to 1-2 and kept its hopes alive for a Top 3 finish in Pool A.

“This win is incredibly fulfilling – it really showed our mindset and how much we wanted this,” said Cayuna. “We want to win more, and we’re going to work even harder for it.”

Erika Santos and Ishie Lalongisip chipped in 17 and 15 points, respectively, for Cignal. / PNA