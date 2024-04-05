Cignal vents ire on Farm Fresh

The Cignal HD Spikers picked up an easy three-set win over the Farm Fresh Foxies as Cignal channeled its frustration into a formidable display of skill and teamwork, 25-10, 25-14, 25-15, in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on April 4, 2024.

The HD Spikers showcased their cohesion and power on offense as Gel Cayuna set the table for Jovelyn Gonzaga, Vanie Gandler, Ces Molina, and Roselyn Doria to repeatedly puncture Farm Fresh’s defense.

Doria, emerging as the game’s best player with eight attack points, reflected on the team’s motivation driven by a recent loss to Creamline. In that encounter, the HD Spikers won the first two sets but yielded the next three and the match.

“Ginawa ko lang ang responsibility ko sa team. Lessons learned din ung pagkatalo namin sa Creamline,” said Doria.

Gonzaga scored the most points for Cignal, with 17, while Molina and Gandler added 11 and 10 markers, respectively, for the HD Spikers. Riri Meneses scored six points, and Cayuna scored five markers.

Thus, Cignal stayed in the thick of the semis race, joining Petro Gazz and Chery Tiggo at fourth, 5-2 (win-loss) behind joint leaders Choco Mucho, PLDT, and Creamline, which tote identical 6-1 marks.

The Foxies’ loss was their fifth against two victories, dimming their hopes for the last semis berth with four games remaining in their preliminary schedule in the league’s season-opening conference. / JNP