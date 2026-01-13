CIIS: Cebu’s growth hinges on planning

BUSINESS leaders at the 2026 Cebu International Investment Summit (CIIS) said the province’s growth now depends on the timely delivery of utilities and logistics projects rather than tourism alone.

During the second day of the CIIS, executives highlighted the necessity of the fourth Cebu-Mactan bridge, Mandaue Coastal Road, the Metro Cebu Expressway, the New Cebu International Container Port in Consolacion, the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit system, and new water desalination facilities.

“These projects are economic platforms, not just structures,” said Cebu Contractors Association vice president Willy Justin Go Jr., warning that delays or coordination failures could directly affect Cebu’s competitiveness as an investment destination.

Go said infrastructure expansion must be paired with reliable and resilient energy systems, particularly as Cebu courts manufacturing and technology-driven investments.

He cited plans to increase renewable energy use to as much as 35 percent by 2030, supported by large-scale solar projects in northern Cebu, as part of efforts to meet rising power demand while reducing climate risk.

Without stable power supply, Go said, infrastructure gains could be undermined regardless of how quickly roads, bridges, and ports are built.

Meanwhile, Ramon Aboitiz-Tuason, assistant vice president of Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc., said water security is emerging as a major risk factor for Cebu’s continued growth, especially amid rapid population and economic expansion.

Tuason said public-private partnerships remain the most viable option for scaling water infrastructure, citing the experience of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport as proof that complex facilities can be delivered efficiently through collaboration between government and the private sector.

For Cebu, Tuason said desalination offers a faster, targeted solution, particularly for economic zones and island developments. He noted that a desalination facility on Mactan Island already supplies water to industrial users.

Housing supply

Real estate developer Jose Franco Soberano of Cebu Landmasters Inc. said Cebu’s property market remains relatively stable because demand is driven mainly by end-users rather than speculation.

However, he warned that the growing housing backlog nationwide, particularly for homes priced below P3 million, could become a constraint on growth if not addressed alongside infrastructure expansion.

Soberano said sustained investment in transport, utilities, and township developments is essential to keeping housing accessible and preventing congestion-driven cost increases.

He said real estate development in Cebu is moving away from isolated housing projects toward master-planned townships that integrate residential, commercial, and social components.

Large land acquisitions in northern Cebu, particularly in Liloan, are now being planned as self-sustaining communities, with some developments designed in partnership with Japanese firms to ensure long-term resilience and efficient land use.

Logistics

Entrepreneur Joseph Tan said Cebu’s competitiveness as an investment destination also depends on the reliability of supply chains that support tourism, retail, and manufacturing.

He said Cebu’s airport and port infrastructure position the province as a natural gateway to the Visayas and Mindanao market, but warned that front-end developments cannot succeed without strong back-end logistics.

Tan also urged larger firms to support small and medium enterprises through partnerships and mentoring, saying inclusive growth strengthens the overall business ecosystem.

Industry leaders said Cebu has emerged as a thriving international hub due to its strategic location, skilled workforce, and strong family-business culture, but warned that permitting delays and utility reliability remain critical risks. Cebu’s attractiveness to investors lies not only in infrastructure spending but in how well the province plans its communities, supports long-term businesses, and removes bottlenecks that slow project delivery, panelists said during a discussion on what makes the province truly investable.

Obstacles

Despite their optimism, the stakeholders flagged several obstacles that could slow Cebu’s growth, including permitting delays, particularly for housing projects, which can take two to three years to secure approvals.

Also, the utilities’ reliability was also identified as a deal-breaker for investors.

“Power and water stability matter more than incentives … If the lights go out, investments leave,” said Tuason.

They called for stronger coordination and feedback mechanisms between the private sector and government agencies to improve the ease of doing business.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro is repositioning the province from a tourism-centered economy into a regional hub for industry, trade, and technology. / EHP