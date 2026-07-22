Cindi bares plans for Lapu in 1st Soca

A NEW City Hall complex, the turnover of a socialized housing project, desalination plants to address water supply and hundreds of new classrooms headlined Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan’s roadmap for Lapu-Lapu City as she delivered her 2026 State of the City Address (Soca) on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Reporting on her administration’s accomplishments during her nearly two-hour Soca marking her first year in office, Chan unveiled several major infrastructure and social development initiatives aimed at improving public services, healthcare, education, disaster preparedness and investment promotion.

“One year ago, I stood before you to take an oath and make a promise. A promise that this administration would listen before it decides,” said Chan.

“That it would lead with compassion before politics. That every policy, every program and every peso entrusted to this government would ultimately serve one purpose, that is to improve the lives of every Oponganon,” Chan added.

Infrastructure

Chan announced plans to build a modern City Hall complex that will centralize government services and improve accessibility for residents. She did not disclose the project’s cost, location, timeline or funding source during her speech.

She also said the City Government is nearing the turnover of its socialized housing project in Barangay Calawisan after completing beneficiary selection, pending approval from the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development. She did not disclose the number of housing units or beneficiaries.

Chan said the City Government completed 44 infrastructure projects over the past year and is implementing 14 more, including improvements to roads, drainage systems, barangay halls, parks, school buildings, the Talima Mini City Hall and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management warehouse in Olango.

The Lapu-Lapu City College Sports Oval and Phase 5 expansion of the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital are also nearing completion.

Education

Chan said Lapu-Lapu became one of the first local government units in Cebu to sign an agreement with the Department of Education under the National School Building Program.

The partnership will bring 126 new classrooms in 13 school buildings, while Marigondon National High School is set to receive a 12-story academic building funded by DepEd in 2027.

The City also repaired 377 classrooms in 21 schools and turned over new school buildings in Calawisan, Babag and Sabang.

At the tertiary level, Lapu-Lapu City College is preparing to offer night classes for working students while seeking Tesda accreditation for diploma programs in information technology and hospitality.

Water security

Among the City Government’s flagship projects is the Punta Engaño desalination plant under a public-private partnership, which Chan said is expected to begin supplying clean water within the year. She did not identify the private partner or disclose the project’s capacity or cost.

Another desalination project is also being prepared for Olango Island, while eight solar-powered water systems have already been installed in several barangays. No additional details on the Olango project were provided during the speech.

Healthcare

Chan said the City Government continues to expand healthcare services by hiring additional specialists and upgrading hospital facilities.

She announced that a laparoscopy tower will soon allow minimally invasive surgeries at the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital, while Sta. Rosa Community Hospital in Olango will be equipped with solar power.

She said more than 100,000 residents received free medicines, nearly 60,000 availed themselves of free consultations and emergency teams responded to more than 40,000 cases.

The City’s Eye Center has also served more than 2,300 patients and performed more than 300 free cataract and pterygium surgeries.

Social services

Chan said more than 20,000 residents received over P60 million in City-funded medical, burial and crisis assistance.

Senior citizens, persons with disabilities and solo parents also received more than P414 million in financial assistance.

The City likewise institutionalized a college educational assistance program providing P5,000 per semester to qualified students.

Employment and livelihood

The Public Employment Service Office facilitated jobs for more than 6,300 applicants through 19 job fairs, while nearly 9,000 students participated in summer employment programs.

The City also provided livelihood training to 4,500 beneficiaries and continued support programs for fisherfolk through partnerships with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

Disaster preparedness

Chan said more than 3,000 residents were trained in disaster preparedness, while more than 1,200 volunteers were organized across barangays.

The City plans to deploy a Command, Control and Communications Vehicle and a mobile kitchen for disaster response.

She also said Lapu-Lapu recorded zero casualties during typhoons Tino and Uwan, attributing this to early evacuation and preparedness measures.

Tourism

Chan cited the City’s hosting of the Asean Tourism Forum and Asean Summit-related meetings as key milestones that boosted investor confidence and tourism.

She also highlighted the opening of the Mactan Expo Center, the upcoming Mactan World Museum and the expansion of direct international flights at Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

Ease of doing business, governance

Chan said Lapu-Lapu continues to streamline business transactions through its electronic Business One-Stop Shop (e-Boss), expanded digital payment systems and updated investment incentives.

She also said the City was recognized by the Bureau of Local Government Finance as the country’s top-performing local government unit in locally sourced revenue growth.

Chan announced preparations for secure digital financial assistance through the OneLapuLapu Super App and a free Civil Service Examination review program for City Hall employees.

She added that the City maintained several governance recognitions, including the Seal of Good Financial Housekeeping and the DILG SubayBayani Awards.

“We have accomplished much — but I know our greatest achievements are still ahead of us. The future of Lapu-Lapu City will not be built by one mayor, one congressman, or one administration alone,” Chan said. / DPC