Cine Europa 2024: Celebrating European Cinema at UP Cebu

CINE EUROPA, the annual European film festival, is set to make its historic debut at the University of the Philippines Cebu.

It is organized by the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines, along with the embassies and cultural institutes of EU member states, with Ukraine participating as the guest country.

This year's Cine Europa will showcase a diverse lineup of 11 critically acclaimed films from a range of European countries.

Running from October 22 to 27, the festival promises to offer a unique cultural experience for Cebu audiences, showcasing the richness and diversity of European cinema. All film screenings are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The carefully curated selection of films includes the following:

1. Mermaids Don’t Cry (Austria) – A heartwarming tale of friendship and courage.

2. Taste of Freedom (Ukraine) – A powerful exploration of liberty and identity.

3. The Strange Case of Jacky Calliou (France) – A story of mystical connections and self-discovery.

4. The Other Side of Hope (Finland) – A poignant look at immigration and compassion.

5. La Flota de Indias (Spain) – A historical adventure set against the backdrop of Spanish naval exploration.

6. The Man Without Guilt (Slovenia) – A suspenseful drama about moral dilemmas.

7. Long Story Short (Denmark) – A comedic yet touching narrative of missed opportunities and second chances.

8. Icarus and the Minotaur (Luxembourg) – An animated film of ambition and tragedy.

9. She Came at Night (Czech Republic)– A mysterious thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats

10. Diabolik (Italy) – A crime thriller inspired by the famous Italian comic.

11. The Man with Answers (Cyprus) – A reflective journey about a man seeking purpose and closure.

This year's edition marks the first time Cine Europa will be held at the University of the Philippines Cebu, expanding the festival's reach to students, film enthusiasts, and the general public.