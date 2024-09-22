CIP operations to continue despite Opascor dispute

THE Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) has called for sobriety and openness among all parties in the ongoing labor relations dispute involving the Oriental Port and Allied Services Corp. (Opascor) that serves the Cebu International Port (CIP).

“The TUCP labor center suggests that all parties to the dispute should never lose sight of the true driving force of Opascor — generations of workers and their families — who took the risk to set up their own business to continue to serve Cebu, its local government and its people, driving sustainable investment and creating decent employment, all the while generating much-needed tax revenues for public purposes and strengthening Cebu’s enviable and preferred trade position on the world stage,” it said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

It assured all stakeholders that operations at the CIP will continue without interruption.

Opascor said that while concerns have been raised, “we are actively addressing these matters through the appropriate channels. Our leadership stands firm in its commitment to ensuring the best outcomes for everyone involved.”

It also said that decisive actions are being taken to resolve the situation in a manner that benefits all parties, emphasizing that its focus remains with the company’s long-term strength and stability.

Petition

“We remain fully dedicated to the trust you’ve placed in us, and to providing the high standards of service you expect,” it said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, some workers, retirees, shareholders and stakeholders of Opascor urged top executives to step down from their posts for alleged “mismanagement and irrational decisions.”

The petition, which was signed by 267 individuals, said the leaders in question should vacate their posts “to save the company from further damage/bleeding due to mismanagement and irrational decisions.”

The group said the top leadership of Opascor has intentionally avoided holding elections for the past 20 years, violating the rights of shareholders and owners as outlined in corporate law.

The TUCP believes that Opascor, as one of the first successful worker enterprises of its kind, should continue to grow by retaining and enhancing its worker enterprise identity.

To address the democratic and representative nature of Opascor’s ownership and management, the TUCP requests that all parties engage in frequent communication and consultation.

Workers’ voice

It believes that maintaining the Opascor board of directors’ regular elections will be the best way to resolve issues related to good corporate governance.

“It is this freedom that has empowered generations of workers in Opascor to build not only a company, but a cornerstone of the economy of Cebu. The fruits of the Opascor worker’s unconditional sacrifice and service deserve nothing less than a roadmap from all parties — the stakeholders and the Government — ensuring that the workers in the company have a voice in every decision that shapes the future of their enterprise,” it said in the statement.

Opascor traces its roots to 1986 as a result of President Corazon Aquino’s Proclamation 50, which ordered the National Stevedoring and Lighterage Company (NSLC) and other government enterprises to be privatized.

Faced with the possibility of losing their jobs, the employees of NSLC pooled their retirement and separation benefits to acquire ownership of the NSLC’s assets and manage the organization that eventually became Opascor.

Opascor is the “only company in the country that is owned 100 percent by its workers.”

Aside from providing cargo handling services at the CIP, Opascor is also active in bulk handling, container yard operations, stevedoring and other associated cargo handling activities in Cebu. / CDF