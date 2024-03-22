CIS Dragons rule ISAC basketball

THE Cebu International School Dragons asserted their dominance over their rivals as they ruled the International Schools Activities Conference (Isac) on March 14 to 16 at the Brent International School Baguio.

Isac is an organization of international schools in the Philippines which aims to provide a structured framework of competition among the members--CIS, British School Manila (BSM), Brent International School Manila (BISM), Brent International School Subic (BISS), Brent International School Baguio (BISB), Faith International Academy Davao (FIA), and the Southville International School and Colleges Las Piñas (SISC).

During the first day of the competition, CIS dropped its debut to BSM, 39-32, but the Dragons clawed their way back into contention with wins over SISC, 41-32, and BISM 38-31.

On the second and third days, the Dragons, coached by ex-pro Felix Belano with Jimbo Villarosa, Diego Ugarte, and Ace Pierra as assistant coaches, sealed the No. 2 spot in the eliminations with easy wins over BISS, 48-30, FIA, 30-14, and BISB, 33-17, to arrange a rematch with top seed and undefeated BSM.

The final was a nip and tuck affair but leaned on Liam Cergneux, Damian Belano and Eryk Ross Flores to seal their title. Cergneux, Belano and Flores also received individual awards.

Meanwhile, the other team members are Fitz Te, Taein Park, Lucian Uy, Robert Lu, Ziang Wang, Xavier Araneta and Bryan Choi.

On the other hand, the CIS girls football team, led by coach Hayato Ayabe, also had a respectable showing, finishing fourth in the competition.

After the basketball and girls football events, CIS will next host the boys’ and girls’ volleyball competitions in the next school year in September and will be aiming to sweep both titles at home. / ML