CIT-U bags 3rd place in Cesafi high school

THE Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats, with the guidance of their neophyte coach Axel Rabaya, clinched third place in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Basketball Tournament's high school division by edging out Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 64-61, in overtime on Wednesday, December 10, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win gave the Junior Wildcats their first third-place honor in 16 long years, and Rabaya's first major Cesafi award in his two-year coaching career.

Francis Kyle Giganta erupted for 18 points to lead the Junior Wildcats, but it was Jero Daniel Rosellosa who shone brightly with 12 points and pulled down 19 rebounds.

Wenceslao Dabalos and Cyrus Joeff Abadies chipped in with 11 points apiece for the Wildcats, who celebrated the third-place honor like champions.

Meanwhile, CEC's Albert Sialana also had a monster performance that night, grabbing 22 boards on top of his 12 points.

Sidney Frans Vanhoek also finished with 12, while Kenneth Robert Fuller chipped in 11, along with 12 boards. (JBM)