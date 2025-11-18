CIT-U blasts Don Bosco as Cesafi returns to action

THE Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats recorded their fourth victory by overwhelming the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 81-51, as the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) basketball event resumed at the Cebu Coliseum on Monday, November 17, 2025.

The Junior Wildcats of coach Axel Rabaya gave the Greywolves no room to breathe, dominating all departments of the matchup to secure a convincing win.

Except for Drovic Von Panulaya and Gabriel James Pablo, all Junior Wildcats contributed in the scoring department, led by Jero Daniel Rosellosa’s 14 points along with five rebounds.

Kim Alburo and Theo Maxin Santiago also finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively, in a victory that pushed Don Bosco to their fifth loss in six games.

The win was the third straight for the Junior Wildcats since October 26, improving their record to four wins and two losses while securing the fourth spot in the team standings.

DBTC was led by James Kennedy Plano, who tallied 13 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double performance, while Daniel Cerilles Jr. added 11 points in the losing effort.

The Greywolves actually started strong, posting a 19-10 lead, but the Wildcats quickly countered with a 10-0 rally to seize the advantage, 20-19.

From there, the Wildcats never looked back, unleashing another series of rallies to stretch their lead to 45-25, which held at halftime. (JBM)