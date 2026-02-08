Cebu

CIT-U, CEC eye title-clinching win in Cesafi today

CIT-U, CEC eye title-clinching win in Cesafi today
CEBU. The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats and the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) will try to end the series Sunday afternoon, February 8, 2026.Photos by Jun Migallen
Published on

WRAPPING up their respective series and clinching the championship titles in their divisions are at stake for the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats and the defending back-to-back champions Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons in Game 2 Sunday afternoon, February 8, 2026, of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum.

In Game One, the CIT-U Baby Wildcats, coached by Floyd Taboada, showed solid dominance, as they subdued the defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 59-45, in the 15-Under division on Saturday, February 7.

CEC, on the other hand, also cruised to an easy win over the CIT-U Baby Wildcats, 72-47, in Game One of their own best-of-three finals in the 12-Under division.

The game will tip off at 5 p.m. Sunday, February 8. (JBM)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph