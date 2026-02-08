CIT-U, CEC eye title-clinching win in Cesafi today

WRAPPING up their respective series and clinching the championship titles in their divisions are at stake for the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats and the defending back-to-back champions Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons in Game 2 Sunday afternoon, February 8, 2026, of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum.

In Game One, the CIT-U Baby Wildcats, coached by Floyd Taboada, showed solid dominance, as they subdued the defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 59-45, in the 15-Under division on Saturday, February 7.

CEC, on the other hand, also cruised to an easy win over the CIT-U Baby Wildcats, 72-47, in Game One of their own best-of-three finals in the 12-Under division.

The game will tip off at 5 p.m. Sunday, February 8. (JBM)